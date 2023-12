MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on the I-40 bridge.

According to TDOT, the accident was reported at 8:13 p.m.

Police are working on the crash near the Riverside Drive exit. The eastbound lanes have been closed, causing a massive traffic backup into West Memphis.

Memphis Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

Drivers traveling from West Memphis into Memphis should use an alternate route.