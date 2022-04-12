MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have shut down both sides of State Route 385 after a multi-car crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the westbound lanes of 385, also known as Bill Morris Parkway just before the Winchester exit.

The Memphis Fire Department told us they were called to the scene but no one has been transported to the hospital.

The number of vehicles involved has not been confirmed by authorities but our crews on the scene reported more than two disabled vehicles on the scene.

As of 5:45 a.m., both the westbound and eastbound lanes have been shut down.

We will update this page when more information is available.