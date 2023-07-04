MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and three people are injured after a crash Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road around 7:30 p.m.

A man was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition. Another man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and a woman was transported in non-critical condition.

Police say another woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.