MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are seriously injured following a crash on I-40 Friday evening.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the single-vehicle wreck in the area of I-40 and North Hollywood Street at 7:15 p.m. The vehicle was overturned.

Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

All westbound lanes are closed on I-40 from Watkins to Warford. MPD is working to clear the scene.