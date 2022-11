MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Drivers are experiencing a major traffic backup on Interstate 40 in Fayette County following an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fayette County EMA, two commercial vehicles collided at mile marker 43. According to TDOT, the crash was reported just after 1 p.m.

All westbound lanes are closed in the area at this time. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route as emergency crews work in the area.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.