MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck in Midtown is causing problems for Memphis drivers after two cars collided and one struck a building near Cooper and Elzey.

Details are still coming in, but police and paramedics were spotted on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Paramedics were seen wheeling out a stretcher, but there is still very little information available at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.