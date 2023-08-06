MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-vehicle accident in Hickory Hill left one person and a Memphis Police Officer in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the accident at the intersection of Winchester and Ridgeway Road at 1:59 p.m.

Police say one individual and an on-duty police officer were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where they remain.

Police have not specified what caused the crash, but they did say that the accident was not involved in a pursuit.

According to reports, The Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is conducting the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.