MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 240 will be diverted at Lamar Avenue after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on I-240 near South Parkway. Police say the area will be closed until further notice.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, two people have been transported to Regional One Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.