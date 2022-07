MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-240 is causing some major delays Wednesday afternoon.

All westbound traffic on the interstate is being diverted onto the Lamar Avenue exit and back onto the interstate.

TDOT cameras show tow trucks are on the scene working to remove the truck from the median.

If you are traveling in the area, expect major delays or take an alternate route if possible.

WREG will update this story once traffic is clear.