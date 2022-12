MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One child and two other adults were taken to area hospitals for non-critical injuries.

MPD is investigating and WREG will have more updates as they become available.