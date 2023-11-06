MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Quitman County, Mississippi Sunday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 315 around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a 2004 Ford 350 was traveling north on the Highway 315 when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south on the highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 45-year-old Bryant M. Windless, died in the crash. Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.