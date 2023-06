MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash in North Memphis Tuesday night.

Memphis Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Mud Island Road and North Second Street a little after 8 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle left the road and overturned in the wooded area.

A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was transported in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.