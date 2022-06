MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a crash that stemmed from a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

The crash happened on Danny Thomas near the Madison overpass in front of the Hope Heights Tower around 7 a.m.

Police have not confirmed where the shooting took place or the victim’s condition.

Southbound lanes of Danny Thomas between Madison and Union are currently closed.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page once more information is released.

UPDATE: Danny Thomas SB is CLOSED between Madison & Union due to police investigation. pic.twitter.com/YmKgQ4x7wP — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 16, 2022