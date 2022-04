MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash and vehicle fire shut down part of Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove on Saturday night, according to police and the Tennessee Department of transportation.

TDOT said the fire was reported at 10:39 p.m. Eastbound lanes were closed, and cameras show fire vehicles on the scene.

Memphis Police confirmed a crash at I-240 and Walnut Grove.

Some lanes had reopened by 12:45.

WREG is gathering information on the crash.