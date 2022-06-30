MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash has caused major delays o I-40 westbound near the Riverside Drive exit.
Traffic is backed up until the I-40 and I-240 Midtown interchange.
Danny Thomas and Riverside Drive are still accessible.
