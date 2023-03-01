MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on I-240 Wednesday afternoon.

According to TDOT, the single-vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 27.4 on I-240 south of South Parkway at 3:48 p.m.

Memphis Police responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. A gray SUV struck the retaining wall. They said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but he later died.

Two left northbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked. Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.