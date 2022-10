MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has reportedly blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 55.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, three southbound lanes of traffic are blocked after a crash on I-55 near Brooks Road. The crash was reported at 8:40 p.m.

TDOT says both shoulders are also blocked.

At this time, there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

WREG will update this story.