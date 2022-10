Overturned vehicle on I-240 (Photo by Bria Jones, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash at I-240 west and Millbranch Tuesday evening.

Memphis Police say one vehicle was overturned.

A man and a woman were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no further information about the crash or what led up to it at this time.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.