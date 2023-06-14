LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — What appears to be a crack in the bridge over the Hatchie River in Lauderdale County has the Tennessee Department of Transportation answering questions from the public.

The Hatchie River Bridge in Lauderdale County is a critical route for vehicles and commerce in West Tennessee. Now, TDOT is responding after photos taken under the bridge showing cracked and crumbling concrete have landed on social media.

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

Nichole Lawrence with TDOT said no repairs were needed and what the public apparently is seeing is called concrete spalling.

“This is just part of the natural process of concrete and it’s not in an area of the bridge that should cause anyone concern,” she said. “Our crews, actually the last couple of days, have been on site to make sure they were checking out any kind of concerns that were being had by the public and we found nothing wrong.”

Lawrence said the bridge was last inspected in May 2022 and spalling was observed at that time. She said the pictures on social media are in what she calls a “non weight bearing area of the bridge.”

Lawrence said TDOT inspects bridges every two years but understands the public’s concern, especially after eight people were killed after a portion of the bridge collapsed in 1989.

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

That tragedy was 34 years ago before Stephanie Cates of Tipton County was born, yet Cates has a unique connection to the accident.

“My mom said she was pregnant with me and my aunt was pregnant at the same time and they had come across here for a baby appointment the day before that bridge fell,” she said. “It’s just awful and I have thought about that coming across the bridge with my kids.”

Cates would like to believe TDOT is being thorough but there is still concern.

“It does make your heart beat just a little bit, you know, crossing some of these bridges,” she said.

Nichole Lawrence said, “That bridge is safe. We’ve checked it again since we’ve received these phone calls and we stand by that this bridge is safe and drivable .”

It was determined the cause of the 1989 collapse was riverbed soil erosion.