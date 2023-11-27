MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the China Star Buffet on Highway 51 in Covington was arrested Monday in Memphis.

The Covington Police Department said Rodrick Gooden was located by US Marshals assigned to the Two Rivers Unite States Marshals Task Force.

Rodrick Gooden being taken into custody by Chief Turner. (Courtesy: CPD)

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said Marshals also found a stolen weapon on Gooden that was taken during a rash of car burglaries on Park Street in Covington.

The police department posted pictures of Gooden’s arrest to their Facebook page.

“Mr. Gooden chose not to cooperate, so we joined forces with the US Marshals and was successful in locating him in Memphis, said Chief Turner.” I appreciate the partnership with the Two Rivers U S Marshals Task Force to help us locate and apprehend this violent suspect. Our goal is to continue to strive for a safer community in Covington.”

Courtesy: Covington Police Department

Gooden has been charged with aggravated robbery, theft under $1,000, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is being held until his appearance before a Tipton County judge on December 1.

The Covington Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding similar incidents to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department’s Facebook messenger.