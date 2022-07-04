MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into vehicles outside a warehouse in Covington.

Police say on June 28, a suspect wearing a light-colored hoodie ransacked vehicles and stole electronics in the Unilever parking lot on Highway 51 North between 12:12 a.m. and 1:24 a.m.

There were six vandalisms and one burglary in total.

Investigators say the suspect was in a gray 2014 – 2017 Infiniti QX50 with TN temporary tag QW01EG1.

“This case mirrors some of the cases reported in the Shelby County area when Infiniti-styled vehicles are stolen and the suspects commit multiple crimes. The thieves use drive-out tags on the vehicles to avoid being located by law enforcement,” Chief Donna Turner said.

The Covington Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at (901)-475-1261 or Central Dispatch at (901)-475-4300. You can also send tips to CPD on Facebook.