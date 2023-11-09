MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man was charged Thursday in connection with the death of a Munford woman.

Covington Police said officers responded to a death scene on South College Street on April 9, 2022.

The victim, 36-year-old Betty Goheen from Munford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers determined that Spanyada Adams, 41, of Covington, was alone with Goheen at the time of her death. Adams told officers that Goheen died from a possible overdose.

The victim was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. Detectives interviewed family members and witnesses and worked closely with the forensic center to determine the cause of death.

In August 2023, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Goheen’s death as a homicide, and detectives brought Adams in for questioning.

Detectives presented the case to the action of the Tipton County Grand Jury on Monday following an investigation. Adams was arrested on a bench warrant Thursday for second-degree murder.

He is being held in the Tipton County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 13.

“The Covington Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this challenging time,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring justice is served, and our dedicated detectives have tirelessly worked towards bringing closure to this heartbreaking case. This is an example of why each death case is investigated as a homicide until it is determined otherwise by the evidence.”