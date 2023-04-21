MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Covington continues to aim toward recovery after damaging tornados touched down in Tipton County.

Three weeks ago, an EF-3 Tornado went through Covington and left parts of the city unrecognizable.

County officials say nearly 550 structures were damaged by the tornado, with the majority of them being homes. Roofs have been completely ripped off with only a few walls left standing.

Angie Ross is one of the many to be affected by the tornado which forced her employer, The Delfield Company, to lay off its employees after the plant suffered extensive damage.

“To lose my job really was heartening,” Ross said. “I really just got hit, it has not come into reality yet that I don’t have a job because we still get a check every week, so next week will be my last check.”

With recovery underway, local and federal resources have been useful in Tipton County and are still needed.

“What we need you to do is to come to Covington and shop,” Mayor Jan Hensley said. “We need you; we need you here to see our stuff, what we got going on here, come share the love with us cause this community loves each other.”

As for Ross, she was one of the dozens to receive a job offer after attending a job fair at Dyersburg State Community College for displaced Delfield employees.

“When you leave out there more than likely you’re gonna leave out there with a job. So, God is in the blessing business,” Ross said.

“In 22 days we went from overwhelmed to overcome with God’s grace and mercy,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.