MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two cousins were convicted Friday in the 2018 shooting death of a man after an argument outside a North Memphis convenience store, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

After a weeklong trial, a Criminal Court jury found Marcus Green, 43, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon with a firearm.

His cousin, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin, was convicted of first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm.

According to the DA’s office, the cousins killed Marceles Scurlock, 27, in the late afternoon of May 23, 2018, outside a store in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street.

Surveillance video showed the three men arguing and Scurlock trying to leave before Baskin grabbed and held him as Green punched him in the head and pistol whipped him.

Baskin told police he began firing multiple shots when he was shot in the side, apparently by accident by Green.

The video also showed Scurlock falling in the street and Baskin firing more shots as he walked away. Scurlock was shot 15 times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Green also fired shots at the victim’s girlfriend as she ran inside the store for safety.

Baskin was previously convicted in 2007 in an unrelated attempted murder case and served 10 years of a 24-year sentence. He was paroled in 2017 a year before he was arrested for the North Memphis murder. Prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without parole for Baskin when he is sentenced later by Judge Lee Coffee.

Green will have a minimum sentence of life in prison.