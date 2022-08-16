MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9.

They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at them.

Police said Joseph Sanders fired at least five shots at them in the 1900 block of Whitten Road before crashing the stolen car in a field near Kirby Whitten and Snowshoe Drive.

The victims who were shot at were not hurt, but police said one bullet did strike the side door-jam of their car.

Investigators said after Sanders fled the scene, he left his wallet with his ID and a stolen gun inside the stolen car.

Sanders, 32, was picked up on warrants in Tipton County.

Police said after his arrest, Sanders admitted to stealing the vehicle on Apple Farms and told them he was a convicted felon who should not have had a weapon.

Sanders is currently serving 14 years probation and now facing charges of aggravated assault, vandalism, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.