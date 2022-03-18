MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and impersonated AT&T employees.

They acquired account information from numerous customers and hacked into their phones, gaining access to back accounts and cash apps.

The couple would transfer the funds to their own accounts.

Danley and Watson were indicted on one count of theft of property over $250,000 and 85 counts of identity theft. They are free on $75,000 bond each.