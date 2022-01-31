MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple has been indicted in a drive-by shooting on Monday that killed a 7-year-old on Fourth of July last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Jordan Pittman, 19, and Angieline Kennedy, 21, are responsible for killing 7-year-old Kelby Shorty during a drive-by shooting on July 4, 2021 in North Memphis, according to police.

According to the crime report, a Mazda drove up to a home on the 700 block of North Montgomery Street when someone from inside of the vehicle began firing shots, striking three people.

One woman was struck in the leg, and another woman was struck in the upper thigh. They both survived.

Shorty, who was playing in the front yard at the time, was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said the shooting happened as people gathered for the Fourth of July with nearly two dozen children outside lighting fireworks.

Pittman, Kennedy and another man were arrested days after the shooting after investigators received surveillance footage of the couple arguing with two of the victims before the shooting.

The victims identified Kennedy as the driver of the Mazda and Pittman as the passenger. A search warrant was then issued for their arrest.

On Monday, Pittman and Kennedy were indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

Kennedy is being held on a $100,000 bond, and Pittman is being held on a $1 million bond.