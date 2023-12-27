MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple is counting their blessings after they escaped a house fire in North Memphis early Wednesday morning.

It was after 1 a.m. when Memphis firefighters arrived at the home along East Drive just off Jackson Avenue and discovered heavy smoke.

For several hours, those living in a North Memphis neighborhood watched as smoke billowed from the home. There were the sounds from crew members working tirelessly to get a handle on things.

Neighbors told us crews worked non-stop for at least two hours to put out the fire that devoured everything in its path.

Sitting on the front lawn was a broken glass door, which may be the same door James Roberts, Jr. and his wife went through to escape.

“Truthfully, if it wasn’t for the smoke detectors, we would have been in trouble because when we got up, I mean, the smoke was so bad, coming up to the front that you couldn’t even see,” Roberts said.

The house has been home to family dinners, lots of laughter, and much more over the 40 years they’ve lived here.

“We are fine. I mean, the house is a shamble on the inside,” Roberts said.

But the couple says much like the untouched American flag still standing on the front porch, they too are unwavering.

Fire investigators are calling it an accidental electrical fire that started in the area where the hot water tank is kept. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.