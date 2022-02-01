MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a Memphis man who they say shot a man three times and his wife twice in North Memphis on Jan. 9.

Police responded to a shooting call at Regional One Hospital around 8:00 p.m. after a husband and wife arrived at the hospital. Court documents state that the shooting happened near Chelsea Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.

The male victim told officers he asked to speak with a man known as “black” at a Hyde Park address when Kesherion Rice, 21, shot the male victim and his wife with an assault rifle.

According to court documents, Rice shot the couple “without provocation as they sat in their vehicle.”

The male victim was shot three times in the back and his wife was shot twice in the head, police say.

Both were listed in critical condition at the time.

Rice was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm. He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 2.