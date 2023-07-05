MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says a major investment in utilities is needed to avoid another massive outage and the suffering many experienced after a recent storm,

Harris also weighed in on building a new hospital, new schools and problems with the county clerk’s office during an interview Wednesday on WREG’s “Live At 9.”

“It’s a terrible last couple of weeks. I think a lot of households have suffered,” Harris said.

After two consecutive weekends of being pounded by powerful thunderstorms that left thousands in the dark for days, Harris says it is now time to focus on our aging infrastructure.

“We’re going to see more and more frequently extreme weather in the Mid-South, and we’re going to have to invest in our infratructure and we’re going to have to devote more resources to it. So, I’m glad MLGW has talked about a plan for investing in infrastructure,” he said.

Regarding other investments, a $25 hike in the so-called wheel tax, which was considered dead at one point, was recently approved by the county commission and pushed by the Harris administration. The mayor says it’ll help pay for a new Regional One hospital campus.

“People can expect us to rebuild the entire campus at Regional One,” he said. “This isn’t a renovation plan. This is a rebuilding our public hospital, a hospital that all of us may need at one time or another.”

The wheel tax will also pay for the construction of two new schools, one in Cordova and the other in Frayser.

“Cordova stays on track for one of the fastest growing communities in Memphis and Shelby County, and Frayser is a community that, despite its capacity to grow, has long been neglected. We’re going to pour at least $80 million into the Frayser community to build a new high school,” he said.

Harris says he also supports the Shelby County district attorney calling for an independent prosecutor to be appointed to investigate complaints against County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The clerk’s office has been heavily scrutinized over long lines, office closures, and delays in issuing license plates and tags.

“We want to see the clerk sign a lease at Poplar Plaza,” Harris said. “It’s long overdue and that location needs to stay open. The kind of pressure we want to see is what you’re talking about. We want to see an independent third party go in and investigate what’s going and what needs to be done including if we need to talk about making a replacement in the clerk’s position.”

County Clerk Halbert recently told county commissioners her office did not plan on closing any more locations.

The clerk’s office also asked commissioners to restore funding that had been cut from the clerk’s budget. The commission did not vote on the matter.