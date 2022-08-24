MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County Commissioner has a message for the public after he believes a large object dropped from an interstate overpass damaged his car.

Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass.

“I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like that person was being very visual in their movements. As soon as you went under the bridge I hear this big ‘boom’ sound,” Milton said.

Initially, he wasn’t sure if he hit something.

“And then all of a sudden I just start hearing glass just running off my car,” Milton said.

He pulled over to find the large hole in the sunroof.

“It’s obvious someone had thrown something off the bridge onto the car. Fortunately, I had my sunscreen which covers it. If it hadn’t all that glass would’ve just gone right into my car and I might’ve lost control,” Milton recalled.

Milton isn’t exactly sure what the object was but knows things could’ve ended much worse.

He’s now dealing with a list of issues including figuring out how to make sure the hole is covered before it rains again.

He shared a warning about his experience on social media, saying something someone might think is a joke could leave a bigger impact.

“To any young person to think before you act because you could take a life,” Milton said.

He also said while we constantly get bombarded with bad news and warnings, these are things to look out for.

“The reality is, is that life is a challenge. It comes with risk. And you have to live with that and you can’t let it frighten you, you can’t let it paralyze you. You have to move on, the reality is, I’ll have this fixed and I’ll move on with my life but we should always be careful and be mindful about what’s going on around us,” Milton said.

Milton said his insurance company told him it could take weeks, if not a month before a fix can be made.