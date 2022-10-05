MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County Commission committee signed off on a resolution Wednesday intending to make improvements and alleviate issues at the Shelby County Clerk’s office.

The resolution includes hiring needed personnel, conducting a job study to determine the requisite staff needed for efficient operation, bringing facilities up to code, and automating the clerk’s office with appropriate technology.

“I’m excited that we have a team of Shelby County Commissioners who hear a problem, they see a problem and they want to step up to the plate,” said County Clerk Wanda Halbert. “It’s unfortunate that it took us this long to figure out that even our facilities themselves are a challenge.”

The resolution also includes opening a new location off Riverdale by the end of the month.

Halbert told commissioners that issuing new license plates along with COVID compounded issues in her office. She also said people physically coming to the office adds to long lines.

Halbert said you can still expect those long lines until the end of January, but there are things customers can do to hopefully avoid those lines.

“Customers actually have options but a lot of them aren’t comfortable. Some of them don’t know how to go online and perform the services and for whatever reason, they choose to come in-house and we can’t turn them away. So our job is try to make them as comfortable as possible. Try to create a process that doesn’t have them standing forever but when you come downtown and you see customers that are sitting on floors and stairs, that’s just totally inappropriate,” Halbert said.

She is encouraging people to renew online.

► Link: Renew your Shelby County license plate online

“As a matter of fact let me guarantee you that if you go online now we are monitoring when those plates are getting out. You should see those plates, normally the state will say anywhere from 20/18-21 days, we’re noticing that they’re getting to customers in 5, 7, 10 days now,” she said.

The full commission still needs to sign off on the resolution.