MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks.

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close to the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. 24 – 27 and the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 so it can process and clear motor vehicle registration and title requests.

They said the purpose of the shutdown is to stay ahead since they often see an increase in vehicle purchases and motor vehicle registration packages in February.

Other services including driver’s license, marriage, notary, and business tax services will remain open.