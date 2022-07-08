MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge.

Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Askew signed the name of a purported seller onto an affidavit of non-dealer transfers of motor vehicle and boats sometime between July 15 and July 26, 2020.

The transfer was in regards to a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Askew was not authorized to sign the seller’s name.

The indictment says this act “constituted an unauthorized exercise of official power,” and that Askew was acting “with the intent to obtain a benefit or harm another.”

Askew was taken into custody Thursday. According to the Shelby County jail site, she was later released on her own recognizance.