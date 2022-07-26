The line outside the Raleigh clerk’s office was long, but moving quickly on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn— The Shelby County Clerk’s office has rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shorten wait times at their locations.

The extreme heat is just one of many reasons County Clerk Wanda Halbert put the “no line/no waiting” plan into effect.

“You can sit in your car, you can go home. We will give you a pre-call when it’s time for you to come sit in the building,” Halbert said.

The plan involves 15-20 customers being serviced at any time while others are registering on a roster and waiting for a call from the clerk’s office.

But it was too late for one woman, who passed out at the clerk’s office in Raleigh.

TERRIFYING! A woman fainted after waiting in line for several hours @ the #ShelbyCo clerks office, trying to get her tags! THIS is one of many reasons why the process to get tags is changing as of today. More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/TNEJVSRJhg — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 26, 2022

Xezavion Ward, 18, arrived at the clerk’s office around 6:30, hours before it opened.

“No one foresaw us having new plates for every citizen,” County Clerk Wanda Halbert said.

Halbert said there are plans to do a “hard shut down” in order to catch up on the office’s backlog.

The exact date of when the temporary closure will happen is undetermined.