MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Apr. 20 reached 989,573 COVID-19-related deaths and 80.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Apr. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Warren County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (10 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,505 (10,213 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (202 total deaths)

— 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (26,118 fully vaccinated)

#49. Claiborne County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,843 (2,143 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (46 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (4,940 fully vaccinated)

#48. Oktibbeha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,389 (11,102 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (161 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (25,418 fully vaccinated)

#47. Pontotoc County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,125 (10,336 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (144 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (13,383 fully vaccinated)

#46. Clarke County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,225 (4,231 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 695 (108 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (8,836 fully vaccinated)

#45. Lee County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (22 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,225 (26,677 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (301 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (37,186 fully vaccinated)

#44. Prentiss County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,695 (8,215 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (103 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (10,696 fully vaccinated)

#43. Chickasaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,690 (5,591 total cases)

— 22.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (96 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (8,282 fully vaccinated)

#42. Jackson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (46 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,715 (36,931 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (463 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (68,547 fully vaccinated)

#41. Tippah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,373 (7,347 total cases)

— 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (108 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (9,237 fully vaccinated)

#40. Winston County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,078 (5,221 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (104 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (8,615 fully vaccinated)

#39. Hancock County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,668 (12,226 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (152 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (21,118 fully vaccinated)

#38. Jones County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (23 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,117 (21,190 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (291 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (29,606 fully vaccinated)

#37. Rankin County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (55 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,550 (36,567 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (485 total deaths)

— 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (79,657 fully vaccinated)

#36. Harrison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (72 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,783 (53,649 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (663 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (114,800 fully vaccinated)

#35. Leake County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,105 (6,404 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (120 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (11,066 fully vaccinated)

#34. DeSoto County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (69 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,105 (50,130 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (553 total deaths)

— 28.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (100,612 fully vaccinated)

#33. Pike County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,781 (9,736 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (189 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (19,833 fully vaccinated)

#32. Smith County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,836 (4,112 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (68 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (5,443 fully vaccinated)

#31. Forrest County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (30 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,382 (22,006 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (313 total deaths)

— 0.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (32,595 fully vaccinated)

#30. Clay County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,699 (4,964 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (98 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (9,011 fully vaccinated)

#29. Neshoba County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,459 (10,616 total cases)

— 36.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 828 (241 total deaths)

— 98.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (12,096 fully vaccinated)

#28. Lawrence County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,508 (3,588 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (56 total deaths)

— 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (6,974 fully vaccinated)

#27. Amite County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,454 (3,253 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (69 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (4,920 fully vaccinated)

#26. Madison County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (53 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,621 (24,040 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (328 total deaths)

— 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (67,562 fully vaccinated)

#25. Scott County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,215 (6,529 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (118 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (14,122 fully vaccinated)

#24. Adams County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,302 (7,152 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (142 total deaths)

— 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (16,843 fully vaccinated)

#23. Bolivar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,348 (9,295 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 584 (179 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (18,047 fully vaccinated)

#22. Lamar County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (36 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,436 (17,379 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (160 total deaths)

— 39.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (37,677 fully vaccinated)

#21. Tallahatchie County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,123 (3,193 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (60 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (5,733 fully vaccinated)

#20. Tate County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,952 (7,350 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (143 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (12,734 fully vaccinated)

#19. Attala County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,278 (5,321 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 622 (113 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (9,860 fully vaccinated)

#18. Hinds County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (147 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,558 (52,299 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (789 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (134,240 fully vaccinated)

#17. Lauderdale County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (48 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,387 (18,818 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (367 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (38,052 fully vaccinated)

#16. George County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,147 (7,141 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (87 total deaths)

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (9,878 fully vaccinated)

#15. Newton County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,647 (6,021 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (98 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (11,211 fully vaccinated)

#14. Panola County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (23 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,770 (10,521 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (169 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (16,300 fully vaccinated)

#13. Simpson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (18 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,281 (7,006 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (148 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (12,028 fully vaccinated)

#12. Kemper County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,377 (2,180 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (48 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (4,500 fully vaccinated)

#11. Alcorn County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (29 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,235 (10,064 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (160 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (14,426 fully vaccinated)

#10. Quitman County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,189 (1,575 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (31 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (3,666 fully vaccinated)

#9. Washington County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (40 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,722 (10,416 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (198 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (22,287 fully vaccinated)

#8. Pearl River County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (51 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,127 (15,065 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (275 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (26,598 fully vaccinated)

#7. Lafayette County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (57 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,299 (15,287 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (179 total deaths)

— 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (29,657 fully vaccinated)

#6. Yalobusha County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,738 (4,085 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (57 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (7,914 fully vaccinated)

#5. Jefferson County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,202 (1,482 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (37 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (4,964 fully vaccinated)

#4. Tunica County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,370 (2,540 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (46 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (4,999 fully vaccinated)

#3. Copiah County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (55 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,601 (7,185 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (121 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (15,212 fully vaccinated)

#2. Jasper County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (36 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,830 (4,887 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (75 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (8,299 fully vaccinated)

#1. Choctaw County, MS

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (25 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,161 (2,312 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (33 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (2,971 fully vaccinated)