MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Correctional Officer with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged for allegedly giving a stolen gun to a juvenile.

Chrisshawn Gordon was taken into custody Thursday and charged with Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Theft of Property, and Unlawful Carry.

Chrisshawn Gordon (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Chrisshawn Gordon (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that they received a report of firearms being stolen, and after what they called an “extensive investigation,” it was determined that two juveniles, as well as Gordon, conspired together to steal and possess the guns illegally.

Gordan is a Correctional Officer with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Brian Kelley.

“Anyone who commits a crime must answer for their actions regardless if they are law enforcement or not. Because of the actions of these individuals, they face spending Christmas in jail, ” said Sheriff Kelley.

The sheriff’s department says the investigation is ongoing and subject to change.