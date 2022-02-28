MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Other local favorites such as Payne’s BBQ Shack and Central BBQ did not make the list. See the top 26 rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis below, according to Tripadvisor.

#26. A&R Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3721 Hickory Hill Rd, Memphis, TN 38115-5009

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Jim Neely’s Interstate BBQ

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2491 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-3851

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Tops Bar-B-Q – Rhodes Ave

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: not available

– Address: 3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Flynn’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 159 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Vernon’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4106

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Brad’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2845 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4532

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Pork With An Attitude

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Blues City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Neely’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Interstate Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. One & Only BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Vernon’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Arnold’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Pig On Beale

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (856 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. The Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. One & Only BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,672 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. One & Only BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The BBQ Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Corky’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,521 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

– Read more on Tripadvisor