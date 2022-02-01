MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corky’s Bar-B-Q, a landmark East Memphis restaurant, was closed Tuesday due to an early morning fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to the original location on Poplar Avenue around 1 a.m.

No one was injured, but the restaurant posted on its Facebook account that the Poplar Avenue location would be closed until further notice. They did not give a reopening date.

Fire officials have not released a cause or damage estimate.

The East Memphis restaurant opened in 1984. Corky’s has other locations in Cordova, Collierville and Olive Branch.