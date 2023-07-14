CORINTH, Miss. — A group of concerned citizens is trying to save the past from a wrecking ball as the City plans to demolish the crumbling Easom High School.

Annie Pollard is one of many Easom High School alumni fighting to keep the City of Corinth from demolishing the school, which was the only African American school in Corinth before desegregation.

“I just loved the school. That’s all I can mainly say. I just loved Easom High School,” Pollard said. “It was just always a lot of fun here, and we enjoyed going to school, and I got other classmates and we talk about it now when we get together.”

Supporters of Easom say within these walls are cherished memories of their learning.

“Because our teachers taught us we had to have excellence,” said Bishop Kenneth Carter of the CME Church. “It was just not good enough to be a ‘C’ person, they wanted to make sure you were the best of the best.”

This sprawling campus was also home to South Corinth Elementary School and for years housed a community feeding program and a health clinic.

Supporters would like the City of Corinth, which owns the property, to hold off on demolition and think about rehabilitating the complex.

“I feel their passion for the building. I understand what they’re saying but we had an engineer to look at it and the engineering company is telling around $7.5 million dollars to rehab the building,” said Corinth Mayor Ralph Dance.

Dance says the high school is not listed as a historic building and says it would be a “money pit” to save and the City is not in a financial position to help. However, those who spent time here learning aren’t giving up yet.

“I’ve shared a vision with the Mayor and Aldermen, and I’ve had some sense of ‘Maybe we can, but maybe we won’t,'” Carter said.

Dance says there may be more discussion about the property before the next board meeting but the City has already contracted with an engineering company on the demolition.