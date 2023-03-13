MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The manager of a restaurant in Cordova is shaken after he was held at gunpoint and robbed early Friday morning.

It started in the parking lot of the J. Alexander’s Restaurant on Germantown Parkway just around 2 a.m.

According to court documents, the manager of the restaurant was working late to get the restaurant ready for some upcoming renovations. He went to the back parking lot to move his car when he was met by a man with a gun in a white F-150.

Surveillance video shows the masked man wearing a hoodie and shorts pointing a gun at the manager, who’s forced back inside.

The video continues inside as the suspect walks through the kitchen area holding a bag. According to court documents, the manager of the store said “I’ll give you what you want, just don’t hurt me.”

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

He opened the restaurant safe and handed over $6,000. The suspect then took off in a white truck.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

People who live in the area were shaken by the video. They said this is not what they’d expect at a popular neighborhood restaurant.

“I’m shocked because that’s a top-class, top-drawer restaurant and I’m really shocked,” said Robert Witherspoon of Memphis.

Residents said the neighborhood they’ve called home for decades is just as susceptible to crime as everywhere else, and this serves as a reminder to be vigilant.

Thankfully, the manager was not hurt but the emotional wound is still felt throughout the community.

Both the manager and the restaurant declined to comment.

Memphis Police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.