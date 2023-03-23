MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of killing three people in Olive Branch, Mississippi, two years ago.

DeSoto County District Attorney Robert Morris said Ivan Rodriguez, 29, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting deaths of Tyler Liles, Tommi Carrier, and John Sutherland.

On Jan. 1, 2021, officers found the three victims in the area of Jefferson Drive and Shiloah Cove. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told WREG at the time they heard a commotion before officers arrived.

Investigators determined Rodriguez was responsible for the shooting. At the time, he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Rodriguez was found guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in January this year.

He will have to serve 50 years before he is eligible for parole.