MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With property crime on the rise in Memphis, one homeowner in Cordova was prepared when an intruder walked into their home.

Memphis Police are asking the public for help locating a man they say was walking around a home on the 8400 block of Bergen Cove.

According to police, after walking around several times, the man left then came back and entered the home through the kitchen door. The homeowner, however, was armed with a gun and waiting.

The man then turned around and left.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, there have been 50 property crimes in less than a mile of the home so far this year. A Cordova resident believes it is thanks to their homeowners’ association and neighbors with cameras that the crime numbers aren’t higher.

“We have an alarm system. I think the main thing is to be careful and don’t go outside when you see something happening, stay inside. If you have cameras, that way you can take pictures,” said Cordova resident Frank Shaffer.

Shaffer said because the community looks out for one another if there is anyone in the area that should not be, they are going to know.

“Whenever there is a car that comes into the cover that I don’t recognize, [I] immediately check it out. I don’t always check the license plate number, but I have a good look and make sure they understand that I am looking,” said Shaffer.

Police say the suspected burglar left the scene in a red truck.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.