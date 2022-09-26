CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June.

Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw four men walking throughout the residence.

The neighbor said the homeowner was out of town, and no one was supposed to be on the property.

9800 block of Humphrey Road

Sheriff’s deputies said when they got there, Shawn Wilson and Donovan Stacks were seen running from the home and were arrested a short time later near a wooded area.

They said Randal Case and Jason Talley were also taken into custody after they were seen stepping out of the back of the house.

Deputies said somebody broke out a rear window of the house, but they could not find any of the homeowner’s belongings on any of the suspects or inside their vehicles.

According to the court affidavit, the home has been burglarized ten times in the past. The sheriff’s department said seven of the break-in happened in the last three months but have not said what was taken.

All four suspects are charged with aggravated burglary. Wilson and Stacks are facing an additional charge of evading arrest.