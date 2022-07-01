MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect wanted in a Cordova homicide is barricaded inside of a South Memphis hotel.

The sheriff’s office is on the scene at the Economy Inn on Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard.

The suspect is reportedly wanted for a deadly shooting on Cross Wood Lane. The sheriff’s office says a woman was shot to death in a home Thursday morning.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Marquicha Thomas.

Negotiators are reportedly on the scene.

This is a developing story.