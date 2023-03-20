MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight fire in Cordova left a family without a home and sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Shelby County Fire says they received a call shortly after midnight. When they arrived, flames could be seen spewing out of the home.



“Fire [was] just shooting out of the bedroom window, and it took a long time for them to put the fire out,” said Janice Sims, who witnessed the fire.

Officials say it took 40 minutes to get the blaze under control and over three hours to completely put it out. 30 first responders made the scene.

Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital for high blood pressure. One is already back on the job.

“They did a good job, cause smoke and fire was everywhere coming out of the ceiling and everywhere,” said Sims.

The son of the fire victims said when he heard about the fire he rushed over and tried to help. “I ran up. I thought my dad was probably in there sitting down watching TV. They stopped me and said, ‘Everybody, get out.'”

Shelby County Fire says the blaze started in one of the bedrooms. The cause of the fire is under investigation.