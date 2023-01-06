MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County.

Reports say there were no injuries, and all students were released to their parents.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been detained, and the SCSO detectives are investigating.