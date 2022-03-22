CORDOVA, Tenn.– A joint investigation by TBI special agents and the Memphis Police Department has resulted in the indictment of two caregivers in the death of a elderly patient.

On March 4, 2021, at the request of of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, special agents with TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division joined the Memphis Police Department’s ongoing investigation after Cynthia Garrison, 60, sustained life threatening injuries.

MPD arrested caregiver Anthony Freeman in February 2021. He was charged with aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult and tampering with evidence.

As the investigation continued, authorities determined that Garrison was abused and neglected while she was living in a care home in the 900 block of Hunters Point. She died from her injuries.

According to TBI, the home was owned by Brenda Hightower, who also worked as a caregiver.

The Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments on March 17 charging Hightower with exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person. The grand jury also returned indictments charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

With the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Hightower was taken into custody on Tuesday. She is being held without bond.

Freeman has remained in jail since his initial arrest. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.