MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spirit of the season shined bright in the Cooper-Young neighborhood Monday as a local restaurant dished out free hot meals to anyone who was hungry.

Bryant Bain and his wife Heather own Bain Barbecue and Bakery in Cooper-Young. They opened their doors for a few hours this Christmas to share the spirit of giving by cooking a free holiday meal for anyone who walked in.

“Just wanted to spread some holiday cheer to the neighbors and do it the best way I know how, through food,” Bryant said.

The Christmas gesture was born from Bryant Bain’s life experiences.

“Many people don’t know about me, I am a recovered drug and alcohol addict, and I know from past experience how terrible the holidays can be when you’re alone or when you’re struggling,” he said.

The kind gesture is not lost on those facing their own unique challenges this Christmas.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful. First year I’ve had that. I’m without my mom this year. She passed away in October, and I really needed something like this,” said Memphis resident Gabriele Daher.

Those who stopped by Monday say they found an example of what’s good about Memphis.

“We got so many great people here in Memphis and it looks like the bad is outweighing the great, but no, that is impossible. So I am thankful and grateful to live in this city,” said Annie Drew.

Bryant Bain told WREG he prepared about 200 meals and is already planning to make the food giveaway an annual Christmas tradition.