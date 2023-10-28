MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender in Covington was arrested on new charges including statutory rape, according to the Covington Police Department.

Reports say that on Oct. 16, officers responded to the incident which involved a 17-year-old minor by an adult man.

The initial investigation confirmed that the inappropriate sexual relationship had been occurring since June of this year.

Detectives identified the male suspect as Troy Bacon, 26, of Covington. They were also able to confirm that Bacon is a registered sex offender reporting in Tipton County.

Troy Bacon (Covington Police Department)

Reports say his original conviction was for criminal attempt to commit solicitation of a minor in 2020.

Bacon was taken into custody on Oct. 20 and formally charged with solicitation of a minor and statutory rape. He is being held at the Tipton County Jail on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 17, police say.

“We will continue to strive for compliance for all of our registered sex offenders,” said Chief Donna Turner. “In addition, we will continue to utilize our local victim resources to provide support services for any victim of sexual assault.”

Tuner says that the Covington Police Department will seek to have Bacon’s probation revoked due to the new charges.

Anyone that is a victim of sexual assault can contact the Women’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program in Covington. You can also view the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry by visiting sor.tbi.tn.gov.